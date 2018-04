Knife-wielding robbers stab man in Gresham

A man was stabbed during a robbery Thursday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Two men in their 20s robbed the 55-year-old man at knifepoint about noon in the 7800 block of South Ashland before stabbing him in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police. They then ran off with his wallet and money.

The man was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.