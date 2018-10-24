Multiple people shot inside a Kentucky Kroger grocery store: police

Multiple people shot inside Kroger grocery store on outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, police say. | AP file photo

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. – Multiple people shot inside Kroger grocery store on outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, police say.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots inside the store before seeing two men exchanging gunfire in the parking lot shortly afterwards, according to WAVE 3 news station.

The story is developing.