Cook County Dems endorse Raoul over ex-Gov. Quinn for attorney general

Cook County Democrats on Friday endorsed State Sen. Kwame Raoul in the Illinois attorney general race over ex-Gov. Pat Quinn, who had called for an open primary.

Raoul has the backing of Senate President John Cullerton.

Quinn has cited a poll showing him in the lead among other Democratic candidates as well as the fact that’s campaign-tested.

A field of eight candidates made their pitch for the party’s endorsement Friday morning. All of them were asked if they had ever been accused of sexual harassment, and all replied no.

More details to come.