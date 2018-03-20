Kwame Raoul leading Pat Quinn in Democratic race for attorney general

State Sen. Kwame Raoul is locked in a tight contest with former Gov. Pat Quinn in the Democratic race to replace departing Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

Quinn appeared within striking distance of a political comeback after losing his bid for reelection as governor to Bruce Rauner in 2014, with 27 percent of the vote to Raoul’s 31 percent, with more than half of precincts counted statewide.

Among the remaining half-dozen candidates in the field for AG, only Sharon Fairley, former head of the Chicago Police oversight agency, tallied support in double digits.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, with the race tightening as downstate results trickled it, Quinn’s supporters gathered at the downtown headquarters of the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters, while Raoul dined with family ahead of a gathering at the Sheraton a few blocks away.

Raoul was leading in Cook County and Chicago precincts, while Quinn appeared to be outperforming Raoul in downstate areas where his name is better-known than the South Side senator. Quinn has been on the statewide primary ballot 10 times since 1986. It was not clear whether there are enough Democratic votes outside the northeast corner of the state to carry Quinn back to the general election ballot against likely Republican nominee Erika Harold.

“We’re scoreboard watching right now,” said Raoul’s spokesman, Ron Holmes. “We knew it was going to be a tight race going into election day.”

On the campaign trail, Raoul had touted his record in the legislature, representing a Hyde Park-based district in the state Senate seat once occupied by Barack Obama. Raoul keyed on his efforts to stiffen penalties for gun crimes, and, like his Democratic opponents, spelled out his opposition to Rauner and President Donald Trump.

Raoul led his AG rivals in fundraising, benefiting from support from the Democratic party establishment and major labor unions including the Chicago Teachers Union and the AFL-CIO. Quinn benefited from downstate recognition from his successful runs for statewide office.

Unions gave Raoul multiple six-figure campaign contributions, but Quinn tagged Raoul for some $160,000 in donations from tobacco sellers and utility companies. Quinn had cast the role of attorney general as the state’s leading consumer advocate, and said the contributions would compromise Raoul in dealing with power companies on consumer and environmental issues and in tobacco litigation.

Raoul characterized Quinn as a “failed governor,” reminding Democratic voters of Quinn’s loss to Rauner four years ago. A late-season campaign ad featured tape of late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington berating Quinn, who had worked in the Washington administration.

The field to replace Madigan, who opted not to run for a fifth term, also drew Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, who pulled in 9 percent of the vote, and former federal prosecutor Scott Drury, a suburban state representative who touted his independence from Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan. Drury was the only Democrat in the house who did not to vote for Mike Madigan for speaker in 2017, Drury received 7.5 percent of the vote.

Chicago Park District Board President Jesse Ruiz tallied just under 6 percent of the vote, finishing ahead of former federal prosecutor and frequent cable news commentator Renato Mariotti and Aaron Goldstein, a defense attorney who once represented disgraced Gov. Rod Blagojevich.