Weeklong Kwanzaa celebration begins today

Kwanzaa, the celebration of African and African-American culture, begins Wednesday and continues for a week, ending on Jan. 1.

Created in 1966 by California college professor Maulana Karenga, a different value is celebrated on each of seven nights: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Each value is marked by lighting candles on a holder called a kinara.

As Karenga put it in a 2013 interview, “the celebration of Kwanzaa is about embracing ethical principles and values, so the goodness of the world can be shared and enjoyed by us and everyone.”