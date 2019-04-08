Man charged with DUI for crash with squad car in Roscoe Village

Chicago police on scene for a multi-vehicle crash that involved a police squad car, Friday night, in the 3200 block of North Belmont in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man is facing DUI charges after a crash with a Chicago police squad car that left two officers injured Thursday in Roscoe Village.

Kyler Diaz, 23, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, running a red light, failure to reduce speed and reckless driving, according to Chicago police.

The two officers were in an eastbound squad car on Belmont about 11:57 p.m. when Diaz ran a red light at the intersection with Ashland and slammed into the police car with his black Honda Civic, police said.

The officer in the driver’s seat suffered pain in the leg and arm while the other officer “had overall pain to the body,” police said. The two were taken to an area hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

A Ford Fiesta driven by a 28-year-old woman was also hit in the crash, but the woman refused medical treatment, police said.

Diaz, who lives in Indianapolis, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after the crash, police said.

He remains hospitalized Monday and is scheduled to appear in traffic court on June 4.