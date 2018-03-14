LaHood urges aldermen to clear $8.5 billion O’Hare expansion plan for take-off

A former Transportation Department secretary urged Chicago aldermen Wednesday to forge ahead with an $8.5 billion O’Hare Airport expansion project still opposed by American Airlines because of a dispute over new gates.

“This project could end up being the No. 1 project in the country — in terms of size, in terms of employing people and in terms of modernizing an airport,” Ray LaHood, said Wednesday between meetings with aldermen.

“Nothing else is going on in the country right now. This is a great project and a real capstone to the runway extension,” added LaHood, who besides serving in President Barack Obama’s cabinet was a Republican congresssman from the Peoria area for 14 years.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel got an assist from LaHood, one of his closest friends in politics, on the eve of a pivotal Aviation Committee vote on the new airline use and lease agreements needed to bankroll the massive project.

“I’m not lobbying for anybody. I’m here because this is a very important project for Chicago, for Illinois, for the Midwest and for aviation. I’m not being paid by anybody. I’m doing it because this is a visionary project that will put a lot of people to work and also make O’Hare the No. 1 airport in the country.”

American Airlines stands alone in opposing the new agreement to protest what it calls Emanuel’s “secret, 11th-hour” decision to award five additional gates to hometown United and spurn American’s request for speedy approval of three additional gates.

“I’ve had some conversations with American and, in the end, I hope there’ll be a good compromise,” LaHood said.

Pressed to outline what he considers to be a “good compromise,” LaHood said, “We’ll have to see. American is very important to O’Hare. O’Hare is important to American. And in the end, hopefully, they’ll reach some kind of an agreement.”

What about speeding up the three additional American gates that are already a part of the mayor’s plan, but on a longer timetable? American says the mayor has slammed the door on that idea.

“I’m not gonna get into the details of this. I haven’t been asked to negotiate it and I’m not going to,” LaHood said.

If the mayor is looking for someone to broker a compromise between American and United, he might want to consider LaHood.

Two months before Emanuel took office, LaHood was instrumental in forging a political compromise that allowed a $155 million infusion of federal funding and 11th-hour concessions by a lame-duck mayor eager to cement his legacy to seal $1.17 billion worth of new construction at O’Hare, including a new south runway.

LaHood not only brokered the deal that salvaged retiring Mayor Richard M. Daley’s more modest O’Hare expansion plan. He put $155 million in new federal money on the table to make the numbers work for airlines squeezed by skyrocketing fuel prices.

American is expected to come out with guns blazing at Thursday’s Aviation Committee hearing.

Mike Minerva, American’s vice-president of government and airport affairs, is expected to reiterate his argument that the “coordinated resistance by the city and United to our request for three gates — to build gates already approved as part of the plan, but build them sooner — feeds our concern that there’s an agreement not to allow us to grow.”

Ald. Pat O’Connor said the mayor has the votes — in the Aviation Committee and in the full Council — in spite of what he called “that tempest in a teapot.”

“American and United are operating under an algorithm for gate usage in airports all across the country. You’re talking about a three or four-year period where the number of gates is pre-determined by us and the lease. After that, those gates go to an algorithm,” O’Connor said.

“There’s not a legal standard that I’m aware of that the city has to be equally good to both airlines.”

What about the threat by the Black and Hispanic caucuses to merge their political muscle to demand that minorities get their fair share of the bonanza of jobs and contracts triggered by the O’Hare expansion project?

“If they hold up the [$4 billion] bond issue, there’s no money there to fight about. If they pass the bond issue, there’s plenty of time to look at who’s getting the contracts and where the money is being spent,” O’Connor said. “Most members of the City Council realize that.”