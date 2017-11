Lake County coroner’s office searches for family of Chicago man

Officials are trying to find family members of a Chicago man who died Sunday in northwest Indiana.

John Novak, 64, died Sunday and remains in the care of the Lake County coroner’s office.

His last known address in in the 3300 block of East 136th Street in Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood, the coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information about Novak or his family should call (219) 755-3265.