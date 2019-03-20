Lake County coroner’s office searches for family of Hammond woman

Officials are asking for the public’s help contacting relatives of a woman who recently died in Hammond, Indiana.

Roberta Peller, 66, remains in the care of the Lake County coroner’s office. Her last known address was in the 5200 block of Michigan Street in Hammond, the corner’s office said.

Officials are asking anyone with information about Peller or her family to call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.