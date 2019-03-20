Our Pledge To You

03/20/2019, 12:04pm

Lake County coroner’s office searches for family of Hammond woman

A Lake County Coroner van in Calumet Township, Ind. on Saturday April 28, 2012. | Sun-Times file photo

By Alison Martin
Officials are asking for the public’s help contacting relatives of a woman who recently died in Hammond, Indiana.

Roberta Peller, 66, remains in the care of the Lake County coroner’s office. Her last known address was in the 5200 block of Michigan Street in Hammond, the corner’s office said.

Officials are asking anyone with information about Peller or her family to call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.

