Lake County K9 receives donated protective vest

A Lake County sheriff’s K9 will be better protected against injuries thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

Sheriff’s K9 Boomer received a vest which protects against bullet and stab wounds from the Massachusetts based non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., the Lake County sheriff’s office said. The vest was sponsored by Yorkville Paws and Claws.

“Honoring those who served and sacrificed” is embroidered on the body armor, the sheriff’s office said.

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 to help law enforcement agencies protect their four-legged officers, the sheriff’s office said. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the country.

The organization has provided over 3,300 protective vests to K9s across the United States through corporate and private donations, the sheriff’s office said.

A $950 donation provides one protective vest for a law enforcement K9, the sheriff’s office said. The vests have a five-year warranty and on average weigh between 4 and 5 pounds.

“Because of their generosity, Boomer joins our other canines in being protected against a violent attack,” Sheriff John Idleburg said.