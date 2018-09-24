Lake Shore Drive Bridge over Chicago River closes Tuesday for maintenance

The upper and lower levels of the Lake Shore Drive Bridge over the Chicago River will close late Tuesday for maintenance.

The closure will last from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers traveling north on Upper Lake Shore Drive should get off at Randolph Street, go west to travel north on Columbus Drive over the river and continue east on Illinois Street to return to Lake Shore Drive, CDOT said. Southbound drivers should turn west on Grand Avenue, south on Columbus and east on Randolph before getting back on Lake Shore Drive.

Drivers going north on Lower Lake Shore Drive should travel west on Randolph, north on Columbus and east on Illinois before going back to Lake Shore Drive, CDOT said. Southbound travelers should go west on Grand, south on Columbus, east on Randolph and then back to Lake Shore Drive.