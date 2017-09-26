Lake Shore Drive bridge over Chicago River to close early Wednesday

The Lake Shore Drive bridge over the Chicago River will close for five hours early Wednesday.

The bridge will be closed 12-5 a.m. for maintenance and repairs, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Northbound upper-level and lower-lever Lake Shore Drive traffic will be detoured to mid-level Wacker, then northbound Columbus Drive, eastbound Illinois and back to northbound Lake Shore, according to CDOT.

Southbound upper-level and lower-level Lake Shore traffic will be detoured west to Grand Avenue, then to southbound Columbus, eastbound Randolph and back to southbound Lake Shore.