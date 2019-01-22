Lake Shore Drive bridge over Chicago River to close overnight

Both levels of Lake Shore Drive will close over the Chicago River on Tuesday night for maintenance and testing before reopening on Wednesday morning.

The bridge will be closed from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Chicago Department of Transportation announced.

Drivers headed north on Upper Lake Shore Drive should exit at Randolph Street, proceed north to Lower Wacker Drive, and go west to travel north on Columbus Drive, CDOT said. Once over the river, drivers should go east on Illinois Street to return to Lake Shore Drive.

Motorists going south on Lake Shore Drive should turn west on Grand Avenue, head south on Columbus Drive to turn east on Monroe Street back to Lake Shore Drive.

Drivers using the lower level should watch for posted detour signs.