Lake Shore Drive bridge to close Thursday night

A bridge that carries traffic on Lake Shore Drive over the Chicago River will close Thursday night and reopen Friday morning.

The upper and lower levels of the bridge will close at 11 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary so that tests on the bridge can be completed, CDOT said. Motorists should follow detour signs.