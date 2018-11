4 hurt in high-speed Lake Shore Drive crash

Four people were injured early Friday when a speeding SUV plowed into a car on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side.

The driver of an SUV was speeding eastbound on 67th Street at 3:12 a.m. when they blew a red light at Lake Shore Drive and struck a car traveling northbound in the intersection, Chicago police said.

Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately released.