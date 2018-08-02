‘Non-event’? Lake Shore Drive protest comes up small

Protesters write in sidewalk chalk in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Belmont on Thursday, before heading to Wrigley Field. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The mini march . . .

Haul out the abacus.

You do the math.

The anti-violence, mini march on Lake Shore Drive to Wrigley Field on Thursday evening had to cost the city plenty.

But were there actually 300 to 450 cops working the protest parade of 150 to 500 people?

Was it worth it?

To those expecting thousands of noisy protesters, it was described as a “non-event” by one bystander via phone to Sneed.

“But it was peaceful, small, and I was surprised there were not a lot of spectators spotted en route to Wrigley field,” said Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), who followed it through the neighborhood to Wrigley Field. “I needed to be there for my community and make sure it went smoothly,” he said.

“But I believe there were at least 800 police officers all told throughout the whole route and only about 400 in the crowd at the very most — who headed for the historic marquee shot at Wrigley Field for a media shot and then dispersed.

The marching man . . .

Nope.

Peace activist priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger, who led a protest that closed down part of the Dan Ryan Expressway recently, was not at the march.

“I hoped it would be peaceful and raise awareness,” said Pfleger.

Instead, Sneed is told Pfleger had just returned Thursday from the Brooklyn premiere of Spike Lee’s new film “BlacKkKlansman” starring actor Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington.

• In attendance: Actor Danny Glover, Denzel and his wife, Pauletta, and the legendary Harry Belafonte. “The film is a true story about a black police officer dealing with racism years ago and his own friends branding him a sellout for being a cop,” said Pfleger. “It is an excellent movie which speaks to the same struggles today, and the premiere was led by a prayer.

“Every police officer who is brown, black and white needs to see this movie.” The film comes out August 10.

“St. Sabina [Church, where Pfleger is pastor] is renting out two theaters at the Chatham 14 Theatre on August 11 where tickets will cost $5,” he said. August 11 is the one-year anniversary of the Klan march in Charlottesville, when a woman was killed.

Ka-ching!

Cohen in the dough?

Attorney Michael “I’d-take-a-bullet-for-Trump” Cohen, the Donald’s former personal lawyer now in the feds’ gunsight big time since his recent fallout with the president — is spending money on more than lawyers these days.

• To wit: Cohen closed on an April purchase he made last November of a $6.7 million new Manhattan skyscraper apartment that is being developed by two of Donald Trump’s longtime friends, according to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal.

• Back shot: New York federal prosecutors had been investigating Cohen’s business dealings and other possible crimes before Cohen’s recent breach with Trump.

• Back rub: Cohen’s new unit has a Turkish bath and a 75-foot lap pool. Fitting largess for a man in hot water, wouldn’t you say?

This & that . . .

• A Belgium bit: Newly minted U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Ron Gidwitz and wife spotted at Kiki’s Bistro on Monday.

• By Chance: Actress Anne Heche popped into RPM Steak recently and partied a few days prior with girlfriends at Studio Paris Nightclub on July 19 when Chance the Rapper stopped by to play new music.

There’s Hope . . .

Newsies note Hope Hicks, President Trump’s former communications chief who abruptly quit her high-powered White House job February 28 and has been under the radar big time, was supposedly spotted network lunching in a Greek eatery in Manhattan this week with a guy described as a multimillionaire investment banker.

Big surprise.

Sneedlings . . .

Congratulations to Colin and Amanda Hall on the birth of their identical twin boys, Theo and Owen. Grandma Joan is over the moon. . . . Today’s birthdays: Tom Brady, 41; Martha Stewart, 77; Michael Ealy, 45; and Shane McCanney, priceless.