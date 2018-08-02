Lake Shore Drive protesters ask Lolla acts not to perform out of ‘solidarity’

Tio Hardiman (from left), Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston and Eric Russell spoke outside Wrigley Field last week, detailing plans of a proposed march along Lake Shore Drive on Thursday. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

The organizers of a protest planned to march up Lake Shore Drive to Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon is asking Lollapalooza acts not to perform that day.

“I’m asking the stars of Lollapalooza not to perform today and Shutdown Lollapalooza,” the Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston wrote in a statement Thursday morning. “This would be a show of solidarity with Marchers who can’t afford Lollapalooza tickets but rather struggle to breathe under the looming shadows of death, poverty and second-class citizenship.”

The first acts of the four-day Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park were scheduled to perform starting at noon, according to the festival’s website.

The protesters, led by Licingston, plan to gather on Lake Shore Drive at Diversey Parkway at 4 p.m., according to an email from Ald. Tom Tunney to his constituents. They will exit Lake Shore at Belmont, take that to Clark, then go north on Clark to Wrigley Field. A Cubs game is set to take place at 7:05 p.m.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Chicago Police Department Supt. Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel. They have yet to receive — and are not seeking — the support of the mayor, who endorsed Rev. Michael Pfleger’s shutdown of Dan Ryan Expressway in July for cooperating with the police department.