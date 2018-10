Lake Shore Drive repaving planned for Saturday on South Side

Parts of Lake Shore Drive will be closed for repaving Saturday on the South Side.

Rolling lane closures will start at 7 a.m. Saturday on northbound Lake Shore Drive between 57th and 31st streets, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. No more than two lanes will be closed at any time and no detours will be in place.

The pavement repairs were expected to be finished by 3:30 p.m., CDOT said.