Lake Shore lanes set to reopen Thursday afternoon

Lanes that have been closed for resurfacing on North Lake Shore Drive for more than a month are set to reopen Thursday after the work wrapped up more than a week ahead of schedule.

All four traffic lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. between Monroe Street and just south of LaSalle Drive, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. The lanes closed Aug. 26 for a repaving project that was initially projected to last until Oct. 6.

Lane closures on the portion of Lake Shore that passes over LaSalle Drive, near North Avenue, will continue through next week for ongoing work on the bridge structure, CDOT said.

The northbound exit to Illinois Street reopened at 7 a.m. Thursday, the same time the northbound exit to Randolph was closed for resurfacing, according to CDOT. The Randolph exit was expected to reopen next week.