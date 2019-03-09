Lake Street bridge closed this weekend for testing

File photo of a view from the Chicago River. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

The Lake Street bridge over the Chicago River will close for a day this weekend because of testing, the city’s Department of Transportation said.

The shutdown will happen from 12 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, according to a CDOT news release.

Drivers heading east on Lake Street must go through Clinton Street, Washington Street and Wacker Drive to get back to Lake Street, CDOT said.

Those driving west must take Lake Street, Wacker Drive, Randolph Street and Canal Street to return to Lake Street, CDOT said.

The overnight work is part of a series of bridge testing scheduled this month in advance of the spring boating season, CDOT said.