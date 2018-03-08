Lake Street Bridge to close for testing Friday morning

The Lake Street Bridge over the Chicago River in the Loop will be closed for testing early Friday.

The bridge over the South Branch of the river will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. for balancing and testing ahead of the start of the boating season, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Eastbound traffic on Lake will be rerouted via Clinton, Washington and Wacker, CDOT said. Westbound traffic will be rerouted via Wacker, Randolph and Canal.

Public transit riders are encouraged to check the CTA’s website for information about how the closure could affect train and bus service over the bridge.