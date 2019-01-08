Man charged in Lake View burglary

A man is accused of burglarizing a Lake View apartment and resisting an officer.

Mishawn Fields, 23, was found inside the victim’s home about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fletcher Street, Chicago police said. Officers arrived and found Fields still inside the residence using the victim’s iPhone, police said.

Fields fled through another door and ran into an officer who pushed him with two open hands against a banister, police said.

Fields pulled away to escape, but officers were able to gain control and arrest him, police said.

He was charged with a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor of resisting an officer, police said.

Fields, who lives in the South Shore neighborhood, was due for a bail hearing on Tuesday, police said.