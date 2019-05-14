Lake View carjacking ends in crash

Charges are pending against a male who hijacked and crashed a woman’s car Monday in Lake View on the North Side.

About 2:30 a.m., the woman, 61, was stopped in her 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix waiting to pick up a family member in the 3700 block of West Broadway when the male approached her door and demanded the car, Chicago police said. He then pulled her out and sped off.

Responding officers noticed the car in the area, police said. The male fled and crashed into a light pole in the 3000 block of North Clark Street.

He was taken into custody and received medical treatment at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he is in good condition, police said. The woman declined medical treatment.

