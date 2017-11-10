Lake Villa man charged with selling Oxycodone, Ritalin and Xanax

A man is facing a series of felony charges for allegedly selling prescription medications in the northern suburbs.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Unit and Round Lake Park police executed a search warrant about 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillip J. Libenson’s home in the 37000 block of North State Route 59 in Lake Villa, according to police.

During the search, Libenson was found to be in possession of “various amounts” of Oxycodone, Ritalin and Xanax, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, police said.

Libenson, 44, remains in custody awaiting a bond hearing Friday, police said.