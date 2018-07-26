Lakemoor police officer fatally shoots man after struggle over weapon

A man was fatally shot by a Lakemoor police officer early Thursday in the north suburb.

The shooting happened about 5 a.m. near Four Seasons Boulevard and Sullivan Lake Road, according to Chris Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

An officer was on patrol when she noticed a car parked on a gravel access road that seemed out of place, Covelli said. When she approached the man in the driver’s seat and began talking to him, he pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued over a weapon.

When a second officer arrived at the scene, he saw the man was armed with two guns, Covelli said. One of the two officers fired at the man and fatally wounded him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

Both officers were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, but neither was believed to have suffered physical injuries, Covelli said.

The task force will conduct an independent investigation, including a review of the officers’ body-worn cameras, into the shooting.

The Lakemoor police department declined to comment on the officer’s use of force Thursday morning.