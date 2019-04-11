Lakeshore flood advisory in effect through Thursday afternoon: weather service

Strong waves crash along the Lake Michigan shoreline near 31st Street Beach, Thursday morning, April 6, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory that remains in effect until 1 p.m.

Strong winds on Lake Michigan Thursday could bring waves as tall as 11 feet crashing onto shorelines in Cook and Lake Counties.

Expect minor flooding along the immediate lakeshore areas of Cook and Lake (IL) counties tonight-Thus. due to strong winds & 8-11 ft waves pic.twitter.com/Wh44uR8NB0 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 10, 2019

East winds reaching up to 40 mph will drive waves to heights of 8-11 feet, the weather service said. The large waves and strong winds will increase lake levels along the shore line, especially on the North Side and in the northern suburbs.

Minor flooding is likely along shorelines in Cook and Lake Counties, the weather service said.

The strong winds are expected to continue until Saturday, when gusts will fall to around 15 mph, the weather service said.