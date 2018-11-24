Lakeshore flooding expected Sunday night

Strong waves crash along the Lake Michigan shoreline near 31st Street Beach, Thursday morning, April 6, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A lakeshore flood warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday till noon on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Waves has high as 12 to 16 feet are expected in Cook County due to abnormally high lake levels combined with winds up to 50 mph, the weather service said.

The lakeshore flood warning comes on top of a winter storm warning already in place from Sunday morning to Monday morning. More than six inches of snow is expected to fall on parts of Chicagoland during that time.

Waves on the Indiana coast might reach from 14 to 18 feet, according to the weather service.

Residents near the shore were warned to stay off piers, jetties and breakwalls.

The waves could cause significant coastal erosion and flooding near the lake, the weather service said.