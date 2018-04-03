Land O’Frost buys its way into natural, organic meat market

Land O'Frost, a leading maker of pre-sliced deli meats, has expanded into the market for organic and natural meats by buying Wellshire Farms Inc. | Land O'Frost via Facebook

Family-owned Land O’Frost, based in Munster, Indiana, supplies deli meats and specialty sausage products to supermarkets and mass merchandisers nationwide. Its brands include Land O’Frost Premium, DeliShaved and Bistro Favorites.

Wellshire Farms, based in Swedesboro, New Jersey, supplies products to specialty grocers such as Whole Foods Market and Trader Joe’s. Its brands include Wellshire Organic, Garrett Valley, Lou’s Famous and Homestyle Meals.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

“We’re bringing together two family-owned companies that are not only committed to producing quality products but also have a rich and longstanding heritage in the meat industry,” David Van Eekeren, Land O’Frost president and CEO, said in a statement. “We’ve admired Wellshire for quite some time, and we’re impressed with their leadership in the natural/organic space and established relationships with leading retailers.

Land O’Frost has three production plants, including one in Lansing.