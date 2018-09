Lane closed for ’emergency repairs’ on Bishop Ford drainage structure

A lane of the inbound Bishop Ford Freeway was shut down for emergency repairs Wednesday morning on the Far South Side.

The left lane of westbound I-94 was closed about 10:15 a.m. at southbound Stony Island Avenue, near 103rd Street, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closure was needed in order to perform “emergency repairs to a drainage structure,” IDOT said. Crews were expected to finish the work by 3 p.m.