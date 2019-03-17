Lane closures begin Sunday night for Tri-State Tollway near O’Hare

The Tri-State Tollway will undergo overnight lane closures at the O’Hare Oasis this week as crews work to remove the bridge beams over the tollway.

Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night, with one southbound lane closing at 8 p.m., Dan Rozek, a spokesman for the Illinois Tollway, said in a statement. A second lane will close at 10 p.m. and a third will close two hours later. All southbound lanes will close intermittently between 12:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., lasting 15 minutes each time.

Southbound lanes will close again Monday night into Tuesday morning, Rozek said. Northbound lanes are scheduled to close the following two nights, with completion of the project scheduled for early Thursday morning.

Maps, construction and detour information about the Tri-State Tollway is available at illinoistollway.com.