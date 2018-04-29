Lane closures on Ashland to begin Monday

Parts of Ashland Avenue will be closed starting Monday as new sewer infrastructure is installed in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Southbound traffic lanes on Ashland at 66th Street will be closed first, followed by lanes at 68th Street. Closures will last about four weeks, according to the Chicago Department of Water Management.

Drivers should follow the detour west at 63rd Street, south at Damen Avenue to 69th Street and then head east on 69th Street back to Ashland, the department said.

Parking restrictions will also be in placed in the affected areas. Drivers are advised to expect delays and allow for extra travel time, the department said.