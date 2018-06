Lane closures on Eisenhower Tuesday morning

Lanes will be closed on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway through 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The right lane will be closed between Harlem Avenue and Austin Boulevard to accommodate storm drain repairs by the Chicago Transit Authority, IDOT said.

The lane closed about 7 p.m. Monday, according to IDOT.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra travel time while the lane is closed.