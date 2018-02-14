Lane closures on southbound I-55

The right lane and shoulder will be closed from midnight until 4p.m. Wednesday on southbound Interstate 55 in Will County, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Emergency bridge deck repairs will close the lane and shoulder on the bridge about three miles south of Arsenal Road, over the BNSF Railroad Logistics Park Chicago on Townline Road and S. Elwood International Road and Grant Creek, IDOT said.

The department is warning motorists to expect delays and allow extra time through this area.

At least one lane will be open at all times and lanes are expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon.