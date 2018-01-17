Weekend closures planned for interchange between Stevenson, Lake Shore Drive

Weekend lane closures are planned on the interchange between Interstate 55 and Lake Shore Drive.

Lanes and ramps will close between Friday and Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the Stevenson Expressway northbound will be reduced to three lanes from four between Cermak Road and Lake Shore Drive, IDOT said. By 11 p.m. Friday, the number of lanes open for traffic will reduce to two. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday.

The ramp from northbound I-55 to northbound Lake Shore Drive will close between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday, IDOT said. A detour will direct traffic to to take southbound Lake Shore Drive, then exit at 31st Street and reenter northbound Lake Shore Drive.