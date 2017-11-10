Lane closures scheduled during ongoing work on South Tri-State Tollway

Traffic shifts and lane closures are scheduled through November on the Tri-State Tollway between the Bishop Ford Freeway and Halsted Street as roadway maintenance work is completed.

Evening and weekend closures will affect as many as three lanes in both directions as crews remove pavement, and install and cure concrete patches, according to the Illinois Tollway.

The Tollway will reopen to four lanes in each direction during daytime hours to accommodate commuter traffic.

Bridge and ramp repairs on the southbound Tri-State from the Bishop Ford to 95th Street are expected to be completed by the end of the year, the tollway said. Electronic signs and construction signage will be in place to alert drivers to the traffic shifts and lane closures.