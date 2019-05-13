Lane closures start Monday on Route 64 in Kane County

Resurfacing of Route 64 will cause intermittent daytime lane closures in Kane County for a few months.

Starting Monday, Route 64 will be resurfaced between Route 47 and Randall Road in west suburban Lily Lake, Campton Hills and St. Charles, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The project is expected to be done by the end of August, IDOT said.

Motorists should expect delays and are advised to pay attention to flaggers and signs.