Lane closures start Tuesday on Ramp from I-290 to Route 390

Extended lane closures will begin Tuesday on the ramp connecting westbound Interstate 290 to westbound Route 390 Tollway near west suburban Medinah, according to the Illinois Tollway.

The closures are necessary for pavement repair, the tollway said. Electronic signs will be put in place to alert drivers of the closures. The repair work is expected to last through August.