Lane, ramp closures start Saturday on Kennedy, Congress Parkway

Overnight lane and ramp closures are scheduled to start late Friday on the westbound Kennedy Expressway and westbound Congress Parkway.

The closures are necessary to switch traffic onto newly constructed pavement on the westbound Eisenhower from the Congress Viaduct to Halsted Street, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting just before midnight Saturday, the westbound Eisenhower/Congress Parkway will be reduced to one lane from Wells Street to Halsted Street, IDOT said. The entrance ramp from Wacker Drive to the westbound Eisenhower will also be closed.

By 1 a.m. Saturday, the westbound Eisenhower/Congress Parkway will be fully closed from Wells to Halsted, IDOT said. A detour will direct traffic to go southbound on Wells, west on Harrison Street, south on Des Plaines Street, west on Roosevelt Road and north on Ashland Avenue to enter the westbound Eisenhower.

The stage change is expected to be completed by 7 a.m. Sunday, IDOT said.