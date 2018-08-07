Lane Tech student reported missing at Lollapalooza killed by Metra train

A death investigation is underway to determine how a Lane Tech student who had been reported missing at Lollapalooza Sunday afternoon ended up being struck and killed by a Metra train hours later in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Sincere Ash, 18, was found about 6:15 p.m. on the tracks of an overpass near the Clybourn Metra station located at 2001 North Ashland, police and Metra officials said.

Ash, who was headed into his senior year at Lane Tech, had last been seen two hours earlier, at 4:15 p.m., at Lollapalooza, according to a flyer that had been circulating on social media.

A missing person report had also been filed with Chicago police, a police spokesman confirmed.

There was a delay in identifying Ash because there was no cellphone or ID found on his body, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.

“The circumstances are still under investigation. How and why he got there it’s all under investigation right now,” she said.

Investigators have been unable to find anyone who saw what happened to Ash, Reile said.

His body was seen on the tracks by passengers standing on the platform who then reported it to authorities.

Callie Boustany was one of the Ash’s last friends to see him Sunday afternoon. Boustany, a senior at Lane Tech, was in line at Lollapalooza with Ash and friends after gathering at a friend’s house before taking a CTA train to the festival.

Ash had lost his phone the previous night and was without it on Sunday, she said.

Boustany said that Ash was moving further away from the group of friends in line before she never saw him again. Boustany confirmed that Ash had been planning on sneaking into the festival and later on Sunday the group received a call from a peer saying that Ash was seen detained by police at the festival.

Boustany said some of the friends in her group tried to address the issue but since they were not family, police did not divulge information. “Once Lolla was over we just hoped that he was on his way home but they had no way of knowing,” Boustany said, unsure how Ash ended up on the Metra tracks.

No Metra train operators reported a train striking anyone. If an operator seen a train hit a person “the train would have stopped immediately,” Reilie said.

Metra trains are each equipped with a camera positioned at the front of the train to look 150 feet down the track. Investigators are reviewing footage, Reile said.

But it’s possible the camera wouldn’t have captured what happened if Ash contacted a train closer than 150 feet or if he contacted the side of a train.

Reile said she doesn’t believe the platform at Clybourn is equipped with security cameras.

Cade Pinalto, a classmate and friend of Ash’s, told the Sun-Times via Facebook Messenger that Ash had an exuberant personality.

“Sincere was an incredibly kind friend. His love for others could not go unnoticed. He had a contagious smile and joy. Anyone who knew him would describe him as a light because his presence seemed to light up a room. Sincere was fun, outgoing, and free spirited. He was always picking people up emotionally. He loved and encouraged his classmates well. His character and light will be missed but he has certainly made an impact in the lives of so many that will live on.”

A tweet sent out early Tuesday by Lane Tech Basketball read: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of Lane Tech Sr. Sincere Ash who was involved in a tragic accident this past weekend. Stay strong, Lane community.”

Another friend, Amira Hardman, who graduated from Lane Tech last year, said Ash “was one of the brightest people walking the Lane Tech hall ways. You could never miss him due to his infectious smile that would shine from far and wide.”

Hardman, also contacted via Facebook, went on: “In the Lane Tech halls he was a superstar. He knew everyone and was the kindest person you could meet, no matter what type of day it was you could catch Sincere talking away in the halls or dancing his heart out. He was always glowing, he was an important part of Lane’s community because of how unique he was, he was going to be the co-president of Lane’s Polynesian Club, a club he loved so dearly. Sincere was all of his friends’ go- to-guy when we were feeling low. His spirit was so pure and lovely you couldn’t help but to feel better when in his presence…I’ve lost an angel that was on earth and now he’s gone back home. To a beautiful soul, so long.”

Representatives from Chicago Public Schools, Lollapalooza and Lane Tech did not immediately return messages seeking comment.