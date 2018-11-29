Lane to close on I-94 Friday near Dempster Street

A single lane of traffic will close Friday on Interstate 94 so crews can make repairs to the Church Street bridge.

The northbound right lane will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. north Dempster Street, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The Church Street bridge was closed Nov. 3 for repairs, but is expected to open by Dec. 7, IDOT officials said.

The entrance ramp from westbound Dempster Street will also be closed for the repairs Friday morning.

Motorist should expect delays and are reminded to watch for flaggers and workers.