Lanes blocked on inbound Eisenhower due to vehicle fire

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle that caught on fire Tuesday on the Eisenhower Expressway.

About 5 a.m., Illinois State Police and the Oak Park Fire Department were dispatched to the inbound Eisenhower near Austin Boulevard for reports of a vehicle that had gone up in flames, Illinois State Police said.

Two lanes are closed as crews work to put out the fire, police said. It is not immediately clear whether anyone was in the vehicle.

