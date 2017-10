Lanes closed following crash in Hickory Hills

All lanes remained closed following a crash Friday morning in southwest suburban Hickory Hills.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 5 a.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Roberts Road, according to preliminary information from Hickory Hills police.

As of 7:40 a.m., all lanes near the intersection remained closed in both directions, police said.

Further information wasn’t immediately made available.