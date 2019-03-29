Lanes closed on I-355 near Lisle after fatal crash

All northbound lanes are closed at Maple Avenue near Lisle on I-355 after a fatal multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night.

About 10:53 p.m., a blue Volkswagen was traveling the wrong way on the I-355 northbound when it hit a black Honda, Illinois State Police said. A white Ford truck and a Silver Subaru were also struck in the accident.

The Dupage County Coroner pronounced one person dead on the scene, state police said. Four other people were transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.