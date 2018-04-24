Lanes on I-55 will close this week for bridge repairs on Tollway

Lane closures on I-55 are scheduled to begin this week as bridges are repaired on the I-294 Tri-State Tollway.

Traffic on I-55 will be reduced to a single lane overnight to make room for protective shielding on the I-294 bridge above as repairs including approach slab patching and joint repairs are completed, according to Move Illinois.

The first lane will close at 9 a.m., and a second lane will close at midnight. Both lanes will re-open every morning by 5 a.m. Work will begin on the northbound lanes and will continue in both directions through mid-May.

The ramp connecting southbound I-55 to northbound I-294 will also be closed as needed. Signs will be posted to alert drivers of the closure and a detour to northbound I-55 to LaGrange Road through the interchange to I-55 southbound.

Seven more bridges on I-294, located 87th Street, Roberts Road, Wolf Road in Indian Head Park, Joliet Road, Flagg Creek, Salt Creek and Roosevelt Road, will also be repaired this year, officials said.

The work is part of the Illinois Tollway’s 15-year, $12 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future and is being coordinated with the Illinois Department of Transportation, officials said.

Maps and information on construction and detours can be found under the “Projects Overview” section of the Tollway’s website at illinoistollway.com.