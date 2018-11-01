Lanes reopened after crash shuts down inbound Tri-State Tollway in Hazel Crest

A crash involving two semi-trucks and a car temporarily shut down the inbound Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning in south suburban Hazel Crest.

The crash happened at 8:21 a.m. on I-294 at Wood Street, according to Illinois State Police District 15. One of the semis rolled over in the crash. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

All five northbound lanes were closed after the crash, but they had been reopened by 9:08 a.m., according to state police and Illinois Tollway officials.

Further details were not immediately available.