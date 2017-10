Lanes to close Saturday on Bishop Ford over Little Calumet River

Lane closures are planned for Saturday on the Bishop Ford over the Little Calumet River near south suburban Dolton.

The closures are required for routine inspection of the bridge on Interstate 94 over the river, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, one lane on I-94 will be closed in each direction, IDOT said. The closures are expected to end by 2:30 p.m.