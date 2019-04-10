12-year-old boy missing from Roseland

Police are asking the community for help finding a 12-year-old boy who is missing from Roseland on the South Side.

Lapharis Moore was reported missing from the area of 10700 South State Street and was last seen April 4 at 7:30 a.m., Chicago police said in an alert.

Moore is described as 5-foot-4, 110-pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.