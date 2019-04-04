Laptop GPS leads Plainfield police to vehicle thief

The GPS tracker on a stolen laptop led Plainfield police Tuesday to an Aurora man who allegedly stole it earlier that day.

Jackson C. Melton, 19, was charged with multiple felonies including burglary, possession of stolen property and identify theft, according to a statement from the Plainfield police.

The laptop’s owner reported it stolen from his vehicle Tuesday, police said. He told police the laptop’s GPS tracker was on and that it was in the area of 127th Street and Route 59.

Arriving in the area, police were able to pinpoint the laptop’s location to a Walmart at 12650 S. Route 59 in Barrington, police said. They located a man, identified as Melton, with a backpack exiting the Walmart and questioned him about the stolen laptop.

Police then searched the man’s backpack and found the stolen laptop as well as credit cards and drivers licenses not belonging to Melton, police said.

After questioning Melton, police learned he had been stealing property from unlocked vehicles in the area of 119th Street and 248th Avenue, police said. Melton was subsequently arrested and charged.

Melton was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility and is being held on a $45,000 bond.