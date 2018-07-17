Trial date set for Sept. 5 for Chicago cop in Laquan McDonald murder case

A date of Sept. 5 has been set for the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who was charged in the murder of teenager Laquan McDonald.

The date picked on Tuesday by Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan would place the start of trial just under three years from when Van Dyke was charged in November 2015 –– the same day that Mayor Rahm Emanuel released dashboard camera footage of the 2014 shooting.

It’s still unclear where the trial will be held. Van Dyke’s attorneys have argued for it to be held outside Cook County so he can have a fair trial. Gaughan has set a hearing on that request for Aug. 3.

None of the parties apparently had been expecting Gaughan to set a date for the trial, despite the judge’s growing impatience with the pace of proceedings. Van Dyke faces charges of first-degree murder, official misconduct and 16 counts of aggravated battery— one for each time he shot 17-year-old McDonald.

Van Dyke’s lead attorney, Daniel Herbert, was not at court for the hearing, and an email sent Monday to press from Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon’s spokesman said that Tuesday’s hearing would be about scheduling, but not a court date.

The courtroom gallery held about 30 activists who have followed the case, though the crowds were significantly smaller than those that packed Gaughan’s courtroom in the early days of the proceedings.

Outside the courtroom, activist William Calloway said he looked forward to seeing a CPD officer stand trial in what he called “the worst case of excessive force by Chicago police.”

“It took ‘em 400 days after the shooting to be charged, it took ’em 2 1/2 years to have a trial date set,” Calloway said. “I think it’s a spirit of jubilee on me and on the community that a trial date has been set and in less than two months (Van Dyke) will face justice.”

This spring, Gaughan began discussions on enhanced security and crowd control during the trial, which is expected to include about two to three weeks of testimony. Van Dyke’s lawyers also have not said whether or not they would opt for a jury or bench trial. The motion for change of venue included a report from a defense expert, whose survey of several hundred potential jurors showed significant bias against Van Dyke.

Calloway said activist groups had coincidentally scheduled a meeting Tuesday night at St. Sabina Catholic Church, to discuss how community organizers can tamp down violence in the event Van Dyke is acquitted — an outcome Calloway said was likely.

“There is not one Chicago police officer who has been charged with anything that’s come through this courthouse that has been convicted,” Calloway said, citing the acquittal CPD Cmdr. Glenn Evans and the tossing of manslaughter charges against Dante Servin.

“The odds are in his favor… we in the city of Chicago, especially in the black community, have to rise up if this man is acquitted for what he did to Laquan McDonald.”

Calloway, who spent the weekend at protests that broke out on the city’s South Side after police shot and killed Harith Augustus late Saturday, credited the outcry over Augustus’ shooting with Gaughan’s decision to set a trial date.

Three officers, including Van Dyke’s partner, were charged in a separate case for allegedly covering up for Van Dyke as the department investigated — and eventually cleared — the veteran officer’s conduct in the McDonald shooting. Those officers had been set to go to trial this month, but the trial date was tentatively pushed to November.

