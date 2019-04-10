4 Chicago police officers face firing over Laquan McDonald shooting

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, left, and his attorney Daniel Herbert listen to proceedings during Van Dyke's sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Jan. 18. | Getty

Hearings to determine whether four Chicago police officers accused of lying about the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald should be fired began Wednesday morning before the Chicago Police Board.

The department filed administrative charges with the police board against Sgt. Stephen Franko and officers Janet Mondragon, Daphne Sebastian and Ricardo Viramontes in August 2016.

None of the four was criminally charged.

The opening hearing, in the downtown office of the police board, had the tone of a courtroom trial.

In opening statements, John Gibbons, the attorney representing Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, told the police board: “The dishonesty of a single officer may impair public confidence and cast suspicion and disrespect on the entire department, that is what this case is about.”

“They had a simple but important duty: to tell the truth.”

All four allegedly lied about the Oct. 20, 2014, shooting of McDonald in the 4100 block of South Pulaski Road — their accounts refuted by police dashboard camera footage — and the CPD recommended all four be fired.

The police board decided to hold off on deciding the fate of the officers’ careers until after the conclusion of the trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke, who shot McDonald 16 times.

Van Dyke was convicted by a jury in October of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He’s serving an 81-month prison sentence.

In January, a Cook County judge acquitted detective David March and officers Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney of charges of conspiracy, obstructing justice and official misconduct.

Prosecutors argued that despite reports from those officers casting McDonald as a knife-wielding aggressor, video showed the teen moving away from the officers when the first shots were fired by Van Dyke.

Judge Domenica Stephenson said the case wasn’t as simple as that. The judge noted that two people can view the same event and describe it differently, but that doesn’t mean either is lying. Errors in reports are not crimes, the judge said.

